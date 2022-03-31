Friends, suspend your disbelief for a moment. Apparently, there was a time in the early 1980s when one could go camping in a new Audi 100. We aren't just talking about stretching out in the back seat either. The Bischofberger Audi 100 was a proper RV, and though you couldn't order one from the factory, it was available to those who wanted a smaller camper that wasn't a Volkswagen van.

We'll be honest in saying information on this rig is a bit slim. We happened upon it while perusing the I Love Terrible Ugly Cars Facebook group, where it was shared from another page called Audi quattrology - August Horch Erbe. In addition to a plethora of photos, the post offers a bit of insight into this odd RV. Yes, it was a legit camper with accommodations for several people to sleep. It housed a small kitchen with a refrigerator, stove, and sink, and it carried five gallons of water. For those wanting a bit more space, a high-roof option was available.

To make sure the Audi's bones were up for the challenge, a reinforced tubular frame structure was added to the 100. The suspension and brakes were also upgraded, but the growling inline-five engine remained untouched. An automatic transmission was offered, or drivers could shift by hand with a five-speed manual. The camper portion was fiberglass, and frankly, we have an odd desire to go canyon carving in this row-your-own recreational car.

The post piqued our interest enough to nose around the internet for more information, leading up to the above video that offers a nice look both outside and in. This model (Type 44) was actually preceded by a Type 43 that apparently impressed Audi executives. A request was made to build a camper on the newer model, and the Type 44 was born. It was never a mass-production offering, or even a modest build for that matter. The Facebook post tells us just 40 were made through 1984.

Try as we might, we were unable to find any definitive information on how many Bischofberger Audi 100s still exist. If you're in the know on such things, drop a comment below or shoot us an email. We'd love to dive further into this decidedly obscure bit of Audi/RV history.