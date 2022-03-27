Roush Performance is no stranger to upgrading Ford F-150 models. The aftermarket company has been at it for decades, and the current-generation model is no exception. Roush even presented a performance package for the best-selling pick-up last year.

But just because Roush released the package last year, it doesn't mean it won't do anything for 2022. The company enhanced the exterior and interior cosmetics on top of the beefed-up suspension system. The 2022 Roush F-150 is for those who prefer a truck between the standard model and the Raptor. Those who want the Roush upgrades must get an XLT with the 302A option pack or a Lariat with 502A as a base vehicle.

Gallery: 2022 Roush F-150

8 Photos

So what's new for the 2022 Roush F-150? This year's package features a new grille with the Roush typeface changed for a more subtle look. But that's not the only thing it changed in the new truck. New for '22 are clearance lights by the upper portion of the grille. The hood also gets an upgrade thanks to heat extracting vents. Roush redesigned the fender flares, plus a new graphics package is available for those who prefer a unique set of decals.

Like the 2021 model, the 2022 Roush F-150 rides on 20-inch Roush-designed wheels wrapped in 33-inch General Tire Grabber A/TX tires. The truck rides on custom off-road coilover suspension. The upgrades lift the F-150's ground clearance and improve handling to help its progress off-road. It also comes with a Roush performance exhaust standard, but the active exhaust system remains optional.

There are two interior designs available for the 2022 Roush F-150. For the XLT, customers get two-tone gray and black leather seating. The Lariat has an all-black leather interior that complements the Vintage Carmine interior accents. Other interior enhancements include a serialized badge, WeatherTech floor mats, and a custom gauge package.

The Roush pack starts at $18,500 above the base vehicle, but it can get past $20,000 if the buyer chooses several options. These include the Ready Package ($660) that adds an off-road utility kit and console vault, the Dual Tip Active Exhaust System ($1,800), Premium Leather Package ($1,850), and the Accent Graphic Package ($325).