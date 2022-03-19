BMW is about to add another member to its growing family of electric vehicles in the form of the BMW iX1. With its prototype caught a number of times before in various circumstances, including the latest one caught resting at an Ikea parking lot, we believe that its launch date is imminent. And now, BMW has teased the model officially, along with some details including its estimated range.

It has been over a year since we first saw an iX1 prototype out in the wild but this is the first time that BMW has released a teaser for the model. According to the official release, "the spacious and compact BMW iX1 impresses with dynamic performance values ​​and a long range."

Gallery: New BMW iX1 Spy Shots

16 Photos

Based on the teaser image provided, the iX1 will take the design cues of the bigger BMW iX3. The closed-off grille and blue accents are stalwarts of electric BMW cars, which will also appear in the iX1. The headlights are also from the iX3, though wrapped in a shrunken package.

In the official release, BMW says that the iX1 will have an electric range of 413-438 kilometers (257-272 miles) according to WLTP standards. BMW notes that the predicted values ​​are based on the vehicle's current development status.

Take note, though, that WLTP range ratings are substantially higher than the EPA standards; the latter is the one being used in the US.

BMW also mentioned that the all-new iX1 electric crossover will follow "shortly after the market launch" of the BMW X1. The next-generation X1 will also arrive with a plug-in hybrid electric version.

BMW has been testing the X1 extensively; the hotter X1 M35i version has been spotted with four exhaust tips last month. It is set to arrive soon this year as it is expected to go on sale in the latter half of 2022. No exact dates have been revealed at this point, though.