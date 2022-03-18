Electric power is the future for everything under the Stellantis umbrella, but it will not be this day for Abarth. High-strung turbocharged four-cylinder engines still sing out loud in the 595 and 695 models, which offer updated Turismo and Competizione trim levels for 2022.

The ground floor at Abarth is the 595, though 165 horsepower (123 kilowatts) in such a small package isn't exactly entry-level. The turbocharged 1.4-liter four-pot packs the same punch whether you choose the style-focused 595 Turismo, or the performance-oriented F595. The Turismo is offered in either hatchback or convertible format, riding on 17-inch wheels and sporting satin chrome mirror caps, a special steering wheel, a gray dashboard fascia, and leather seats in either black or brown. Features like automatic climate control and navigation are standard, and there's a choice of either a manual or five-speed automatic transmission.

The 595 also offers the sporty F595 trim, which doesn't add power but does add noise. The Record Monza Sovrapposto active exhaust system with quad tips is controlled by the driver, offering quiet or loud operation at the push of a button. Those familiar with this setup know the quad tips are actually vertically mounted instead of horizontally, incorporating just a bit of Abarth madness into the package. It also rides on 17-inch wheels but sports an upgraded suspension, and of course there's special badging to identify this as an F595.

The range-topping Abarth 695 pulls 180 hp (134 kW) from the shared 1.4-liter mill, giving it a slightly quicker 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) time of 6.7 seconds versus 7.3 in the 595. It's also available in Turismo trim for both hatchback and convertible, bringing Alcantara touches to the standard leather interior.

The bigger news here is arguably the 695 Competizione, which adds the active exhaust system to the mix. Inside, the leather seats are swapped for fabric Sabelt racing seats with a carbon shell and red stitching. Power is unchanged, but buyers can opt for a paddle-shift sequential gearbox. Unfortunately, it requires dropping the standard-issue mechanical limited-slip differential.

Pricing in Europe for the 2022 Abarth 595 starts at £21,295. The 695 is obviously more expensive at £24,495, but stepping up to the flagship 695 Competizione convertible costs £29,945.