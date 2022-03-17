A new Maserati GranTurismo is coming, eventually. The next-gen model was supposed to debut last year, but delays have moved the needle just a bit. Now, Maserati is jumping even further into the future with the announcement of its electrified GranTurismo Folgore, and it packs a 1,200-horsepower (895-kilowatt) wallop.

A full reveal is scheduled for 2023, but teaser images released today offer a glimpse of how the GranTurismo Folgore will look. Spoiler alert – it's not a drastic departure from the familiar GT shape with swooping body lines. We aren't treated to unobstructed views, as the three photos still show a camo-wrapped car obscured in shadow. But there's no missing those aero-friendly tri-spoke wheels, and at least some form of the GranTurismo's iconic grille holds station at the front.

Gallery: 2023 Maserati Folgore GranTurismo teased

3 Photos

What really matters here, however, is what's underneath. As this is just a teaser, Maserati isn't spilling all the beans but we do know it rides on a new platform using three electric motors. It will have an 800-volt battery mounted low in the car, and with the juice turned up, Maserati is promising more than 1,200 hp for all four wheels to handle. As such, 0-60 times are said to be under three seconds, with a top speed approaching 190 mph. It seems the Italian brand isn't kidding around with its first step into electrification.

From there, Maserati's shift to electric power should happen rather quickly. After the GranTurismo, the new Grecale crossover will get an electric version that also debuts in 2023. By 2025, the Quattroporte and Levante will have dedicated EV models, along with the MC20. They will all be bundled in the Maserati Folgore brand, and by 2030, only the electric models will remain. It's a rather abrupt transition for a manufacturer that barely has a toe in the electric water with the Levante and Ghibli hybrid. But it's all part of Stellantis' ambitious Dare Forward 2030 plan that was announced earlier this year.

In today's announcement, Maserati wasn't keen to talk about range, charging times, or price for the GranTurismo Folgore. For that, we'll likely have to wait until the official debut next year.