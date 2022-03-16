The 2022 GMC Hummer EV looks like it will be an amazing electric vehicle with the off-road capabilities of a 9,000-pound mountain goat and the performance of a brick-shaped hypercar. How General Motors got here is the question that we hope its recently announced documentary titled "Revolution: GMC Hummer EV" will answer.

The 60-minute – nay, about 40 minutes with commercials – will air on the History channel on Sunday, March 27 at 11 AM EST. Why so early? That's when the DRIVE block of automotive-themed shows runs on the cable channel.

Are you interested in watching this docummercial? What's most interesting about the Hummer EV's story is that it was developed from soup to nuts in about two years, which is half as much as a typical new vehicle. GM says the documentary will show us on-site dynamic testing of the Hummer EV in the freezing climate of Michigan's UP as well as the heat of Moab, Utah, and go inside closely guarded facilities like the GM Design Center and the company's proving grounds.

The tale of GM's electric vehicle development so far has been one of competing stories. On the one hand, you've got the optimistic account about its impressive slate of long-range EVs that begins with the Hummer EV and will be followed closely by the Cadillac Lyriq and Chevy Silverado EV. On the other have, there's the fiasco regarding the Chevy Bolt recall over potential battery fires and the stark fact that this giant automaker sold a grand total of 26 electric vehicles in Q4 2021 here in the United States.

Since GM paid for this documentary, it will likely follow the former narrative and not the latter. And it's true that if GM's impressively sized investment in the future of electric vehicles pays off, the company will be sitting pretty in the new EV era.