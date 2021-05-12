Jeep has been using the challenging trails in Moab, Utah, for years as a location to highlight its vehicles abilities, and Ford went there in 2020 to prove the Bronco and Bronco Sport's ruggedness. Now, it is GMC's turn by testing the Hummer EV against the tough landscape.

The Hummer EV packs lots of tech to help the electric pickup drive off-road. For example, the Terrain Mode offers two levels of braking: a normal setting and one that allows one-pedal driving with the accelerator for easier crawling.

Gallery: 2022 GMC Hummer EV

88 Photos

"One-Pedal Driving offers a great feeling of control by optimizing the regenerative braking, friction braking and drive motor torque all through the accelerator pedal," said Aaron Pfau, GMC Hummer EV lead development engineer.

For especially large obstacles, the Hummer EV offers Extract Mode that lifts the suspension by 5.8 inches (147 millimeters) in comparison to the standard setting. The table below shows the difference between the various modes.

Hummer EV Suspension Specs

Standard Setting Terrain Mode Extract Mode Max Ground Clearance 10.1 in / 257 mm 11.9 in / 302 mm 15.9 in / 404 mm Water Fording Depth 26 in / 660 mm 28 in / 711 mm 32 in / 813 mm Max Approach Angle 41.5 degrees 44.3 degrees 49.7 degrees Max Departure Angle 31.6 degrees 33.7 degrees 38.4 degrees Breakover Angle 22.3 degrees 25.4 degrees 32.2 degrees

The Hummer EV Edition 1 will go on sale for $112,595 this fall. All of those models will come with a white exterior and Lunar Horizon gray interior. They'll come fully loaded with features including the Super Cruise advanced driver assistance system and an Extreme Off-Road Package that includes underbody armor, rock sliders, and those 35-inch tires.