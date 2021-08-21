General Motors will replace battery modules in every Chevrolet Bolt it's built thus far, a move that will cost the automaker well over $1 billion all total. GM says the expansion of its previous Bolt recall for a potential fire risk is voluntary and done out of an abundance of caution. The expansion now includes 2020 - 2022 models as well as select 2019 models not previously covered. The Bolt EUV crossover is also part of the recall.

According to GM, the problem stems from two manufacturing defects in batteries supplied by LG made at the company's plant in South Korea. These defects could result in a fire, though GM says it's a rare occurrence. Automotive News reports that at least nine confirmed fires have resulted from the defect. The recall expansion adds 73,018 vehicles to the list.

"Our focus on safety and doing the right thing for our customers guides every decision we make at GM," said Doug Parks, GM executive vice president of global product development, purchasing, and supply chain. "As leaders in the transition to an all-electric future, we know that building and maintaining trust is critical. GM customers can be confident in our commitment to taking the steps to ensure the safety of these vehicles."

The first Bolt recall was issued in November 2020, covering all 2017-2018 models and some 2019 models. The recall stated a potential fire risk for cars charged to full or nearly full capacity. The interim fix was a software update limiting the Bolt's charging capacity to 90 percent while the cause was further investigated. A second recall in July 2021 further advised Bolt owners to not deplete their charge below 70 miles of range and to park outside. These interim measures are further advised for GM's new recall.

At this time, GM doesn't have a timeframe for when replacement modules will be available.