The 2022 Ford F-250 MegaRaptor Crew Cab Lariat pickup by Megarexx Trucks debuts at the inopportune moment when fuel prices are at record highs. Even if it costs a fortune to fill the tank, for now, this camo-covered rig looks very capable of taking occupants on an off-road adventure.

Under the hood, there's a 6.7-liter Power Stroke V8 turbodiesel that makes 475 horsepower (354 kilowatts) and 1,050 pound-feet (1,424 Newton-meters) of torque. It runs through a 10-speed automatic transmission. To compensate for the rest of the upgrades, there are now 4:88 gears.

Gallery: 2022 Ford F-250 MegaRaptor Crew Cab Lariat by MegaRexx Trucks

30 Photos

The overhauled suspension includes a 6-inch (15.24-centimeter) lift, Bilstein shocks, and adjustable track bar, dual steering stabilizers, and MegaRexx's own stronger, longer radius arms. The truck rides on 20-inch, 3-piece aluminum military MRAP wheels with 46-inch Michelin XZL tires. The company moves the front axle forward by 1.5 inches to let the larger-diameter rubber clear the firewall.

The truck's wrap has a classic woodland camouflage pattern in a mix of tan, shades of brown, and green. It has a matte finish to keep from being too flashy. This appearance extends to the bumpers at both ends and the rock rings around the wheels.

Megarexx fits a new front bumper with an angled design to improve the approach angle. For ample illumination, there are four, 7-inch LED lights on it, and there's a 20-inch LED lightbar in the grille.

Along the sides, the company fits new fender flares that it bolts and bonds to the cargo bed. Each side is 9 inches (22.86 centimeters) wider than stock.

This truck also gets a style bar that adds six more 7-inch LED lamps above the roof. Each side of this piece has a 10-inch LED light bar. Plus, the smaller rear bumper has two, 2-inch square LED reversing lights and app-controlled RGB rock lamps

To make getting into the lifted truck easier, there are power side steps. Inside, there are heated and ventilated seats for the front driver and passenger. The upholstery is micro-perforated leather in the color Black Onyx. The amenities include a 10-speaker stereo, and Megarexx fits Motohorn train horns.

The price for this truck is $169,950. Megarexx treats each of its MegaRaptors as a custom build. There's a base conversion, and then customers can choose what options, colors, and customizations to add.