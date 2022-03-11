Scooby Dooby Doo, where are you? The answer is apparently Walden, New York, because that's the location where you can purchase this kitschy Mystery Machine tribute van. The asking price is $11,500.

The outside of the van has the blue-and-green color scheme with orange flowers like the Mystery Machine from the original Scooby-Doo cartoon. The painted wheels also have the flower motif in the center. To add to the kitschy look, the owner has decals showing Velma and Daphne on the large, driver's side window. Shaggy and Scooby-Doo are looking out of the back doors. Fred is left out. The seller notes the pumpkin is no longer on the roof.

Gallery: 1978 Ford Econoline Scooby-Doo Mystery Machine For Sale

19 Photos

Opening the side door is where things get even wilder. There's bright green shag carpet on the floor and super-fuzzy purple upholstery for the seats and dashboard. An orange couch with purple trim provides a place to sit. The bed in the back has a green mattress, purple pillow, and a Scooby-Doo blanket.

To add to the theme, Scooby-Doo memorabilia decorates the interior. Framed comic books are on the wall and base of the bed. Posters showing the cast are also on the wall. The cartoon characters are also on the rug.

The base vehicle for the Mystery Machine tribute is a 1978 Ford Econoline. Power comes from an inline-six engine that runs through a four-speed manual gearbox. The seller reports that it cruises at 65 miles per hour (105 kilometers per hour) with no problems. The owner has driven the van about 2,000 miles (3,219 kilometers) in the last few months.

The listing is clear that there are a couple of issues with the van. there are no windshield wipers. The seller says it sounds like the wiper motor works, though. The passenger mirror doesn't stay in position, and there are a few bubbles in the paint. The exhaust manifold needs replacement at some point.

You're certainly going to get attention driving down the road in a tribute to a vehicle from a cartoon franchise with decades of various series on the air. To get the vibe just right, travel with a brown Great Dane in the passenger seat.