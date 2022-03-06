The Audi RS3 routinely punches above its weight class putting both sports cars and supercars on notice. This pint-sized Audi RS product combines Audi’s smallest vehicle offering with the same performance treatment larger RS product benefits from. Thanks to its smaller size and lower weight is the Audi RS3 the Audi to have? Well as a fun test we see if the tiny RS3 can keep up with the big brother Audi RS6 in a drag race.

The Audi RS3 is the smallest Audi RS product currently on sale today, it is also the most affordable and is meant to be the entry-level product for Audi RS customers. Just because the Audi RS3 has the smallest numbers on paper doesn’t mean it’s a slouch in the performance department. The Audi RS3 is powered by a 2.5-liter inline-5 engine that produces 400 horsepower. This potent five-pot pairs with Audi’s 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that routes power to all four wheels via Audi’s legendary Quattro all-wheel-drive system.

The Audi RS3 rides on VW’s MQB platform which means it shares the same bones as the VW Golf. With that being said, the Audi RS3 is far from a pedestrian hatchback and can easily embarrass supercars with its 0 to 60 time of only 3.4 seconds.

To challenge the Audi RS3 we have the big brother Audi RS6 Avant. The Audi RS6 is powered by a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine that produces 591 horsepower. This power is sent through an 8-speed automatic transmission that routes power to all four wheels via Audi’s Quattro all-wheel-drive system.

Which of these high-performance Audi products is the quickest in the real world? Let’s hit the drag strip and see if David can slay Goliath in this all-out Audi race for supremacy.