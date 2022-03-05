When talking about American muscle cars powered by supercharged V8 power plants, two of the most popular nameplates will always be part of the conversation – the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 and the new CT5-V Blackwing, the most powerful Cadillac ever.

Despite being a bit different in terms of form – one's a four-door sedan and the other's a two-door coupe – these two cars are almost on the same ground in power and performance. So much so that Edmunds had to put the two in a shootout to see which one's quicker.

Gallery: 2022 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Heritage Edition

27 Photos

Now, this is not your typical straight-line drag race. The website calls it a U-Drag, which means both cars will have to complete a quarter-mile, brake hard at the end, complete a hairpin, and come back to the starting line to finish the race. It's certainly not your good ol' American drag race but we find it interesting, as are the other viewers and commenters on the video.

To offset the skill of the drivers in the comparison, they had to do the U-Drag twice, switching cars and lanes for the second run. Nice.

Numbers-wise, the Shelby GT500 upends the CT5-V Blackwing in horsepower, 760 vs 668, but the Cadillac is a bit up with the torque coming from its 6.2-liter supercharged V8. The Mustang is also a bit heavier than the CT5-V, albeit marginally.

That said, you can expect the Cadillac to get off quicker at the line and that's what actually happened in the race above.

Given this unusual U-Drag format, can the Shelby catch up on the Cadillac towards the end of the race? The video atop this page should show you the results of both trials.