Can a super sedan keep up with a supercar in a drag race? To find out the team at carwow assembled some of the most capable vehicles on earth for a drag race. To represent the world of super sedans we have the limited-edition BMW M5 CS, which elevates the M5 to new levels of performance. The Ferrari 812 is our supercar representative in this high-stakes drag race.

The BMW M5 CS is one of the most impressive machines built by BMW. We’ve seen the CS formula before on other BMWs but this is the first time the M5 has the honor of this nameplate. The BMW CS treatment is very comprehensive adding more power, removing excess weight, and optimizing the suspension and brakes from track use. The result is a full-size luxury sedan capable of embarrassing sports cars on track.

The BMW M5 CS utilizes an upgraded version of the normal M5 Competition’s twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 engine that produces 627 horsepower (467 Kilowatts) and 553 lb-ft (750 Newton Meters) of torque. The M5 CS uses the same 8-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel-drive setup found on the normal M5. BMW claims a sub-3.0-second 0 to 60 mph time.

To challenge the new BMW M5 CS we have one of the greatest Ferraris ever built, the Ferrari 812 Superfast. The 812 Superfast is powered by a 6.5-liter V12 engine that produces 788 horsepower (587 Kilowatts) and 529 lb-ft (717 Newton Meters) of torque. All of this power is routed to the rear wheels via a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission which means traction comes at a premium. Ferrari claims a 0 to 60 time of 2.7 seconds and a top speed of 211 mph.

Can the BMW M5 CS compete with one of the most powerful Ferraris ever built? Let’s see how the carwow drag race goes as these titans of speed battle it out on the drag strip.