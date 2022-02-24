Some units of the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee are under a stop-sale order because of an issue where the key fob can lose connection with the vehicle, and when the owner uses the key to get inside, the SUV becomes undrivable because it believes someone is trying to steal the SUV. Mopar Insiders first reported on this issue after obtaining a dealer bulletin explaining the stop sale. Motor1.com reached out to Jeep for more details.

"We have identified a solution and are expediting delivery of the appropriate parts to our dealer network. This issue affects a limited number of vehicles and does not require a safety recall. We are contacting customers to advise them that free service is available," a spokesperson from Jeep's parent company Stellantis told Motor1.com.

Gallery: 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee

115 Photos

According to Mopar Insiders, the dealer bulletin says that there is a problem with the vehicle's radio frequency hub module. Among other things, this device functions as a receiver for signals from the key fob when attempting to operate the door looks. It also monitors whether the smart key is in proximity when a person opens the locked door

The document allegedly says that Jeep intends to replace the radio frequency hub module on the affected Grand Cherokees.

The latest generation of the Grand Cherokee debuted for the 2022 model year as a smaller sibling to the larger Grand Cherokee L. It's available with a 3.6-liter V6 producing 293 horsepower (219 kilowatts) and 260 pound-feet (352 Newton-meters) or a 5.7-liter V8 making 357 hp (266 kW) and 390 lb-ft (529 Nm).

There's also the 4xe plug-in hybrid with an electrically assisted 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with a total output of 375 hp (280 kW) and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm). The model uses a 17-kilowatt-hour battery pack that provides an estimated 25 miles (40 kilometers) of range when running solely on electric power.