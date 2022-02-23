In case you missed it, there's a new Batman movie. "The Batman" is set to premiere on March 4, 2022, and with it comes a new version of the Batman thing that we car nuts always check out: the Batmobile.

We've seen the new Batmobile before on various occasions, including a good look in broad daylight. If you love it and probably want to own one, well, you can't. However, Mattel Creations have something that's remotely close to driving your own Batmobile – the new Hot Wheels R/C The Batman The Original Batmobile.

Gallery: Hot Wheels Radio Controlled Batmobile

7 Photos

Open for ordering starting February 24, 2022, the new radio-controlled Batmobile by Hot Wheels is a 1:10 scale replica of the fully-redesigned vehicle of the Dark Knight. It features a pistol-grip full-function remote control (requires two AA batteries), while the car itself has functioning suspension to handle various terrains, plus it has realistic front and rear lights. The lights, in conjunction with the rear jet exhaust glow, make the car look awesome day and night.

Just like the muscle cars it resembles, it's also rear-wheel driven, albeit it can only reach speeds of up to 10 miles per hour (16 kilometers per hour). You can play with it non-stop for 20 minutes as long as it's fully charged via the included USB cable.

In terms of size, the new Hot Wheels Batmobile measures 19.5 x 9.6 x 5.3 inches and can fit most 7-inch Batman action figures inside for a more realistic play.

As mentioned, the new Hot Wheels R/C The Batman The Original Batmobile is available for pre-sale on February 24, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. ET. You may order via the Mattel Creations website and add it to the cart for only $100.