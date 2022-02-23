Fans of classic British cars might recognize the name David Brown Automotive. The UK-based company unveiled its Aston Martin DB5-themed Speedback GT back in 2014, built from a Jaguar XKR. With a price tag over $700,000 it wasn't what you'd call a working-class machine – that's the realm of the classic Mini. David Brown Automotive now offers a modernized version for buyers in the States, but it doesn't come with a working-class price.

Thanks to a new deal with Florida-based importer Bespoke Imports Group, US shoppers can now enjoy the Mini Remastered series in all its glory. Of particular interest is the Oselli Edition, featuring a 125-horsepower (93-kilowatt) 1.4-liter engine with a five-speed manual, four-piston front disc brakes, a modified suspension, and lots of modern tech such as an infotainment system with Apple CarPlay / Android Auto. The performance modifications send the spritely Mini to 60 mph in 7.8 seconds, but only 60 are planned for production.

Other Mini Remastered models are largely built-to-order, taking the classic runabout to new levels of comfort and luxury. Leather-filled cabins are trimmed with wood and aluminum. Modern touchscreen infotainment systems are offered, as are electric windows, locks, and a modernized climate control system. Original engines are rebuilt and tweaked for a bit more power, connected to either a four-speed automatic or a five-speed manual transmission.

The fusion of classic Mini style with modern upgrades isn't something that comes cheap, however. Prices can vary depending on configurations, but according to The Detroit Bureau, Mini Remastered models generally sell for around $100,000.

"We are thrilled to formally extend our uniquely British, ultra-high-end product offering to North American customers, in partnership with Bespoke Imports, building upon our previous sales success in both the United States and Canada," said David Brown Automotive Sales and Marketing Director Michelle Gay. "Working together will enable us to formally deliver David Brown Automotive’s unique offering to North American customers; providing exclusive, bespoke motorcars, with unrivaled attention to detail, all underpinned by an impeccable service program."