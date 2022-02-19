When it comes to drawing up limited-run models, Mini is no stranger to that at all. There have been a variety of these since the mid-70s, long before BMW took over the brand. The German automaker continues that tradition with the Brick Lane Edition. So what sets it apart from the standard models?

According to Mini, Brick Lane is London’s home of street art, adding that it serves as the inspiration for this edition. All models are painted White Silver Metallic with a Soul Blue roof, black mirror caps, and chrome trim. A brick-pattern graphic is placed on the center of the hood that is complemented by more of those on the door sills. Other upgrades include C-pillar decals, a panoramic sunroof, 17-inch gloss black alloy wheels, and Brick Lane badges.

Inside, the car features Carbon Black Cross Punch leather seats. It also includes a heated steering wheel and piano black trims. The Harman/Kardon premium sound system is standard, along with a Storage Package, and dual-zone automatic climate control.

The Brick Lane Edition is based on the Cooper S. That means it uses that model's 2.0-liter, TwinPower Turbo engine packing 189 horsepower (141 kilowatts) and 207 pound-feet (280 Newton-meters) of torque. This model is available with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. Customers can opt for three-door or five-door body styles.

Reservation slots are now open for the Mini Brick Lane Edition. Prices start at $35,675 for the three-door and $36,675 for the five-door plus a destination charge of $850. Mini says the three-door is limited to 125 units in the US. There was no mention of how many the manufacturer will build in the five-door body style. Deliveries are expected to arrive around mid-March 2022.