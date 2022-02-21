Back in November 2018, Manhart unveiled the MH2 as a more potent version of the BMW M2 Competition. Now, the tuning company is turning its attention towards the performance coupe once more to work on a proper send-off for the M2, which will be replaced by a new generation model very soon.

Nevertheless, the F87 generation M2 is still regarded as one of the best driver’s cars in the modern automotive industry. As a result, it continues to generate a lot of interest from the tuning scene and Manhart decided it wants to build one final hardcore version of the car optimized for track use. And dare we say, they did that to a phenomenal result.

Gallery: Manhart MH2 630 (Basis BMW F87 M2 Competition)

31 Photos

The 3.0-liter twin-turbo engine under the hood has been treated with a new turbo kit and a new intercooler. A complete Manhart stainless steel exhaust system with valve control and new engine software help the inline-six engine generate a peak output of 630 horsepower (463 kilowatts) and 553 pound-feet (750 Newton-meters) of torque.

But the engine is by far not the only upgraded component of this modded M2 Competition. Stopping power now comes from a brake system sourced from a BMW M4 GT4 with six-piston calipers on 380 mm discs on the front axle. The original brakes are kept at the back. In addition, the suspension has received a three-way coilover setup from KW. The car rides on 19-inch wheels with 265/35 and 295/30 tires.

From the outside, it may look like the earlier version of the MH2 but the interior tells the real story. This is indeed a car prepped for the track with no rear seats but a full roll cage instead. Recaro sports seats, carbon shift paddles, a carbon kit for the center console, and Awron auxiliary display complete the cabin upgrades over the stock M2 Competition.