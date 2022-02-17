The Subaru WRX is a new machine for 2022, kicking off the road-going rally racer's fifth generation. It debuted in September 2021 to mixed reviews, and now we have official pricing for the entire 2022 WRX family. Will these figures alter the opinions of WRX fans and potential buyers regarding the latest model?

Pricing for the 2022 Subaru WRX starts at $30,100, For that, you get a six-speed manual transmission connected to the new turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine, developing 271 horsepower (202 kilowatts) and 258 pound-feet (349 Newton-meters) of torque. For the record, that's a $1,680 increase over the outgoing model which offered 268 hp. Opting for the automatic Subaru Performance Transmission (SPT) elevates the starting price to $31,950.

Gallery: 2022 Subaru WRX

63 Photos

These figures include a mandatory destination charge of $995. However, Subaru advises the destination charge could vary in several states.

At the upper end of the family we have the WRX GT, serving as the flagship model with a starting price of $42,890. This is a new trim level for 2022, offering what Subaru calls near-luxury refinement with a plethora of standard equipment including the automatic transmission and the company's Eyesight driver-assist tech. It's also the only 2022 WRX to get electronically controlled dampers, and it rides on exclusive 18-inch wheels.

Here's a complete breakdown of 2022 Subaru WRX pricing per trim level, showing transmission options and prices with and without destination fees.

Model/Trim Transmission MSRP Total MSRP w/$995 Destination Fee WRX 6-Speed Manual $29,105 $30,100 WRX SPT Automatic $30,955 $31,950 WRX Premium 6-Speed Manual $31,605 $32,600 WRX Premium SPT Automatic $33,655 $34,650 WRX Limited 6-Speed Manual $35,995 $36,990 WRX Limited SPT Automatic $38,245 $39,240 WRX GT SPT $41,895 $42,890

The 2022 Subaru WRX will go on sale in the spring.