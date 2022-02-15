It’s a strange time in the automotive industry. Automakers are beginning the transition to electric vehicles, and it’s a complicated process. Volvo, which plans to become a fully electric car company by 2030, is no different. It will launch a new flagship all-electric vehicle later this year that’ll serve as the successor to the XC90 crossover, but that model won’t be disappearing anytime soon.

Volvo CEO Hakan Samuelsson told Automotive News Europe that it would utilize its two factories by simultaneously producing the XC90 and its successor. Volvo’s new EV will roll off the assembly line in South Carolina, while XC90 production will continue in Sweden. Samuelsson questioned why the company would end production at its the Torslanda factory when there’s still a market for hybrid powertrains, which the XC90 offers.

Volvo will go a step further than just continuing production. The CEO also said the model would receive upgraded styling in the coming years. However, customers should not expect any powertrain updates. Samuelsson told the publication that Volvo is investing in “the new generation of all-electric cars.” XC90 production will end eventually, though. Volvo will invest in its Torslanda factory to convert it to EV production, which starts in 2025.

The trend of producing a car alongside its replacement isn’t new at Volvo, which continued making the first-generation XC90 after the second-gen version went on sale. A few years ago, Jeep produced the Wrangler JK and Wrangler JL alongside each other, and Ram is doing the same with the 1500 Classic today. It’s not a new trick, but it certainly is interesting.

The XC90 successor, which is rumored to be named the Embla, is expected to debut sometime this year; however, Volvo hasn’t announced an official reveal date. Details about the model are scarce, but one thing we do know is that this will be the brand’s first dedicated electric vehicle. The company designed it from the outset to accommodate the all-electric powertrain, bringing considerable benefits to its interior packaging. According to the CEO, it will have a flat floor and a roomy interior.