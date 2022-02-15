Maserati will reveal the all-new Grecale crossover on March 22. The company had planned to introduce the model last year, but the ongoing chip crises in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic delayed it to this spring, which arrives just two days ahead of the Grecale reveal. The Grecale gives the brand its second crossover, slotting below the Levante, as it charts a new course under Stellantis.

The company’s debut date announcement arrives alongside several teaser photos, which show the crossover wearing an eye-catching graphic that teases what we should expect from the new model. The Grecale’s design was never much of a secret, with tight-fitting camouflage concealing little of the crossover’s styling. Maserati hasn’t teased the interior, but spy shots did reveal a screen-heavy and sporty-looking one.

Gallery: New Maserati Grecale Teasers

6 Photos

Powertrain information remains a mystery, but we expect Maserati to offer a variety of them. The company’s plan includes an electric version, though we don’t know any specifics. The high-performance Trofeo model is rumored to receive the twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 that powers the Maserati MC20. It makes 621 horsepower (374 kilowatts) in the supercar but would likely produce less in the crossover. There are also rumors that Maserati will use the 2.9-liter V6 from the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio to power it. This Alfa engine produces 502 hp (374 kW).

Maserati had initially planned to reveal the Grecale on November 16, but the chip crises diverted it to 2022. The Grecale will be an essential addition to the brand’s lineup, giving the automaker an offering in the coveted and competitive compact crossover segment. We don’t know if Maserati will reveal the Trofeo variant alongside the regular Grecale model, though the company could reveal it a little later. The new Grecale will go on sale for the 2023 model year, though it's unclear when it'll begin arriving at US dealers.