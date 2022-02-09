Not every car ad that will air during this year’s Super Bowl will try to sell you on the latest and greatest models. Toyota’s commercial takes a different route, highlighting a pair of brothers and their challenging journey to cross-country skiing victory.

The commercial, which Toyota says emphasizes its “belief in mobility for all,” follows the life of Robin and Brian McKeever, starting with their childhood as the two fell in love with the sport in Canada. However, life has its curveballs, and it tossed one to Brian, who at 19 was diagnosed with Stargardt Macular Degeneration, an untreatable degenerative eye condition that affects one’s central vision.

However, the two continued training despite the diagnoses, leading to some amazing results. The commercial shows Brian’s struggles while training, following the blurred outline of his brother and listening to his voice, and not always succeeding. However, it also highlights the teamwork needed between the two to win the Paralympics.

“I hope my story inspires viewers to start their impossible – whatever that might be,” said Brian. “I’ve learned firsthand that anything is possible with perseverance, and the support of a brother, like Robin.”

The commercial shares their journey. Together, the two went on to win 10 Paralympic medals. Today, Robin is a cross-country skiing and Paralympic guide and coach. Brian is a Global Team Toyota Athlete and Canada’s most decorated winter Paralympian.

“Robin and Brian’s story reminds us that with strength, determination and the freedom to move, you can accomplish anything,” said Lisa Materazzo, group Vice President of Toyota Marketing at Toyota Motor North America.

Mobility is a big buzzword that automakers like to toss around when discussing the future, but advanced driver-assistance systems and, eventually, autonomous cars, do have an opportunity to transform how and who can get around. That future is still years away, though. The 60-second spot airs during the Super Bowl’s first commercial break on Sunday, February 13.