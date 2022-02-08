The 2022 Subaru BRZ and Toyota GR86 Cup Car Basic models arrive to give drivers in Japan an affordable one-make racing series in which to compete. The vehicles have modifications to make them safe on the track and improve reliability when lapping a circuit.

Both vehicles receive a six-point roll cage with protective bars running horizontally to add extra side protection. There are also eyebolts for affixing a safety harness to the driver's seat. The new floor mats with cutouts to fit around the roll cage is also part of this package.

For improved dependability, the cars get an air-cooled engine oil cooler. The rear differential cover receives cooling fins. Both come with steel wheels.

The powertrain doesn't change from the road-going version available in Japan. A 2.4-liter naturally aspirated flat four-cylinder engine that makes 232 horsepower (173 kilowatts) and 184 pound-feet (250 Newton-meters). These race cars all use a six-speed manual.

Subaru believes it can sell 30 examples of the BRZ Cup Car Basic each year. Toyota's announcement didn't include an estimate.

The 2022 Toyota Gazoo Racing GR86/BRZ Cup series will have five races this season. It will kick off on July 16, 2022, at Fuji Speedway. The competition will also make stops at Sportsland Sugo, Tokachi Speedway, the Suzuka Circuit, and the Okayama International Circuit.

The GR86/BRZ Cup has two classes: Professional and Clubman. As the name implies, the Professional series is for pro drivers, including some that compete in Super GT. Clubman is for amateurs.

By race car standards, both of these vehicles are affordable. After taxes, Subaru is charging 3,338,500 yen ($28,900 at current exchange rates). The Toyota is a bit less expensive at 3,334,000 yen ($28,870). For comparison, the track-only Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport starts at $229,000 before taxes in the US.