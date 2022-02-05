Today we bid farewell to one of the greatest V8 engines ever built, the Chevrolet LS7. This monstrous V8 made its debut in the C6 Corvette Z06 where it quickly became a fan favorite. The LS7 also found its way into the superb Camaro Z/28 before ending up as a crate engine under Chevrolet’s performance parts program. After years of service Chevrolet has put a stop to orders of this legendary crate engine leaving a 7.0-liter void in our hearts.

When the LS7 debuted in the C6 Z06 it sent shockwaves through the automotive world. This 7.0-liter V8 revved to 7,000rpm and produced 505 horsepower (376 Kilowatts) all the while barking out the perfect V8 symphony. Sure there are more powerful V8s, but few had more character than the LS7.

Although the LS7 retains the displacement and sound of a classic American V8 it’s anything but old-fashioned. The LS7 features a forged crankshaft, titanium connecting rods, and unique hypereutectic aluminum pistons. The classic 2 valves per cylinder pushrod design remains to make the LS7 the best of new and old. Legend says that Chevy reliably tested the LS7 at 8,000rpm but couldn’t use this redline in production due to constraints of the hydraulic lifters used by the camshaft. Many aftermarket companies have found ways to reliably increase the redline of the LS7 which gives this rumor weight.

In addition to the loss of the LS7, Chevy also discontinued the LS427/570. This was an upgrades version of the LS7 that used an upgraded camshaft to produce 570 horsepower (425 Kilowatts). The LS427/570 also used a wet sump oiling system to make engine swaps easier for cars with clearance.

We’ll miss the naturally aspirated beauty of the LS7 engine but thankfully Chevy sold a lot of them, which means we can enjoy it for years to come. You’ll just have to find a used one.