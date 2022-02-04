Mercedes-Benz dipped its toe into the streetwear game in 2021. The automaker partnered with skateboard company Palace on a line of AMG Black Series-inspired shirts, as well as clothing designer Heron Preston for airbag-inspired merch – that's right, airbags. Maybach even released a concept car created by late fashion and sneaker designer Virgil Abloh.

Now Mercedes has teamed up with sneaker customizer and artist Elijah Rutland – who goes by the online pseudonym Fix My Sole – for a pair of custom Nike Jordan Air 1s that any Merc owner would love to have. The one-of-a-kind sneakers feature a white Mercedes-Benz star logo stamped on the toebox, with airbrushed silver and black accents to match the company's signature colors.

Mercedes posted two videos to its social media channels showing Rutland hard at work on the project, including the one shown here:

"I got a call a couple of weeks ago from Mercedes-Benz, and they told me they had a custom shoe project and they told me they want a be a part of it,” Rutland said in one of the videos posted to the Mercedes-Benz USA Instagram page. “I always think of Mercedes-Benz as like the classic luxury car, so I really wanted to capture the essence and the aesthetic of specific cars like the C-Class and A-Class…."

It should be noted that this is not an official collaboration between Mercedes-Benz and the Jordan brand – so you won't be able to buy these in stores. Although the brands have never officially collaborated on a sneaker project, there have been two Jordan 1 models in the past that paid homage to Mercedes; the Air Jordan 1 "All Star 2021" – debuting in both mid- and low-top designs – featured faux carbon fiber paneling and a circular Jumpman logo on the tongue.