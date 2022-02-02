The order books for the Ford F-150 Lightning are now open with the first customer deliveries planned for this spring. The base Pro model starts at just below $40,000 but if you want 300 miles of range per charge, you’ll have to upgrade to the larger battery pack which will set you back at least $72,474. If you invest in the extended-range battery option, however, you’ll also be able to power your home for up to three days thanks to the new Ford Intelligent Backup Power feature.

The Blue Oval automaker has partnered with Sunrun, one of the nation’s largest solar companies, to turn the electric truck into a power bank for your house. This is a first in the pickup truck segment and Ford promises the 131 kWh battery pack of the F-150 Lightning can deliver up to 9.6 kW of power. More importantly, based on an average US home usage of about 30 kWh per day, the zero-emissions workhorse with the extended-range battery can provide full home power for up to three days.

Gallery: Ford F-150 Lightning with Ford Intelligent Backup Power

2 Photos

In order to use your F-150 Lightning as a large power bank, you will have to install Sunrun’s Home Integration System, which allows the truck to store and supply power in a variety of ways. The system consists of a power inverter and a dark start battery with a transfer switch, enabling a two-way power flow. Additionally, the company also offers home solar options and is Ford’s preferred installer of home chargers for the electric truck.

“F-150 Lightning brings new innovations to customers, including the ability to power their homes when they need it most,” Matt Stover, Ford charging and energy services director, explains. “Teaming up with Sunrun leverages their expertise to bring solar power to even more customers, giving them the chance to turn their truck into an incredible energy storage source – and future truck features can help accelerate the development of a less carbon-intensive grid.”

Without going into specific details, Ford promises it will introduce additional features for its first production electric truck. These will be designed to help the customers take pressure off the electric grid during peak usage and lower their energy bills.