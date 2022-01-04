Ford is inching closer to production of the all-electric F-150 Lightning. It debuted midway through 2021 with no small amount of fanfare, promising full-size pickup truck functionality starting under $40,000. Stepping into a Lightning with 300 miles of range, however, will require a considerably larger investment. And a fully-equipped Platinum is about as close to six figures as you can get.

The F-150 Lightning online configurator is now up and running, which means it's time to take a deep dive into exactly what Ford's electrified pickup will cost. As the headline states, going hog wild with every available option on a range-topping Lightning Platinum will cost $97,249. That includes a $1,695 destination charge, but at the Platinum level, the factory options are more like accessories. We're talking bed liners, bed storage boxes, locking lug nuts, and items that generally can be found elsewhere.

Not every option is as generic. Max recline front seats add $345. An exterior coat of Star White Metallic is $795, and the trailer tire pressure monitoring system with a camera – the most expensive option – is $960. Everything else is standard, including the 18-speaker stereo, 22-inch wheels, technology package, upscale trim, Ford's Co-Pilot 360 with BlueCruise, and the long-range battery. However, with all the extra equipment, range for the Platinum is estimated at 280 miles instead of 300.

Gallery: 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning

75 Photos

While Platinum serves as the Lightning flagship, we suspect there's greater interest in an electric F-150 that simply offers 300 miles of range with the upgraded battery. It's not available on the entry-level Pro so you must step up to the XLT which, at $54,669, isn't an extreme price for a full-size F-150 with some decent equipment and all-wheel drive. However, the extended-range battery is a $10,000 option, and it requires the $9,500 XLT 312A Equipment package. So if you check no other boxes, you'll pay $74,169 for the cheapest F-150 Lightning that covers 300 miles on a charge.

What else do you get at that price? The 312A package gives you Ford Co-Pilot 360 assist tech, along with heated seats, a 10-way power driver seat, 20-inch wheels, a power tailgate, and a few other niceties like a heated steering wheel. As for the extended-range battery, it also unlocks the full performance potential of the Lightning with 563 horsepower (420 kilowatts) and 775 pound-feet (1,050 Newton-meters) of torque for the dual-motor arrangement. The standard-range battery is good for 426 hp (318 kW) with the same amount of torque.

Is the extended range battery on the XLT worth the same price as a new Ford EcoSport? We will find out soon enough, as F-150 Lightning orders will begin on January 6.