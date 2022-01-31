In July last year, Lada unveiled the range-topping Niva Bronto as its most capable production off-roader. However, the Niva platform can easily accommodate even more upgrades than the factory is ready to install. A great example of a highly modified Niva comes from the German firm ZUBR and the best thing about it is that it’s currently up for sale. It’s not cheap but we’ll get to the price in a minute.

Dubbed the Niva Monster, the small off-roader has an upgraded suspension and sits 150 mm (5.9 inches) higher than a standard Niva, or 235 mm (9.25 inches) of total ground clearance. This is surely no match for the new Ford Bronco Raptor, though additional underbody protection should ease the pressure when you go tackle the trails. Massive Hankook Dynapro MT tires and a snorkel ensure you can go deep diving with no trouble.

Visually, there’s not much left in stock form. Wider wheel arches accommodate the off-road tires, custom matte black bumpers help with the approach and departure angles, and there’s even a custom spare tire mount on the boot lid that fits a full-size spare tire. The exterior is finished in matte green color with special paint protecting the body from rust and deep scratches. Last but not least, round LED headlights retain the original car’s vintage design but provide better visibility.

Unfortunately, everything under the hood seems to be stock. Admittedly, there’s not much one can do to an archaic 1.7-liter naturally aspirated engine to squeeze more ponies and the four-cylinder unit carries over with its factory numbers - 82 horsepower (62 kilowatts) and 95 pound-feet (129 Newton-meters) of torque. The power reaches all four wheels via a five-speed manual gearbox and a permanent all-wheel-drive system.

This highly modified Niva is currently listed for sale in Germany with an asking price of €44,000 or $49,018 with the current exchange rates. That’s a lot to pay for a Niva, sure, but if you want different options or colors, ZUBR will be happy to hear your needs and build a custom Niva for you. The waiting time is about three months.