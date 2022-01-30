Sorry F-150 Raptor owners, it looks like the truck of your dreams will miss out on one of Ford’s greatest innovations of the last decade. Sure your Raptor can basically go anywhere off-road and even take on small jumps, but it won’t have Ford’s BlueCruise driver assistance package. This all comes down to the Ford F-150 Raptor’s unique software that prevents Ford from adding BlueCruise at this point in time.

Ford always intended for 2021-2022 Ford F-150 Raptors to have BlueCruise allowing customers to option this feature during their truck orders. For 2021 F-150 Raptors, owners were allowed to add the BlueCruise hardware package in preparation for the software to be available at a later date. Sadly that day has yet to come as this software issue has blocked BlueCruise from 2021 and 2022 F-150 Raptors.

Ford understands the frustration felt by customers and has already worked on a plan to compensate customers who were looking forward to BlueCruise on their F-150 Raptors. For 2021 Raptor customers, Ford will pay back the entire cost of the BlueCruise prep kit. For 2022 owners Ford will pay back the entire cost of the BlueCruise option for customers who added it to their truck order. To prevent any future confusion Ford is also providing 2022 Raptor customers with updated Monroneys to make sure that the F-150 Raptor’s options package is correctly displayed.

We’re sure that Ford is working hard to remedy this issue, but for the time being Raptor owners will need to spend a little more time driving their trucks. Thankfully that’s an easy sell as the current generation F-150 Raptor is one of the most exciting trucks to drive. This driver-focused off-road rig is rewarding to drive both on the pavement and off-road so the lack of BlueCruise is an easy pill to swallow.