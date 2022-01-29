There are several default choices for those who want to go off-roading. Some examples include the Jeep Wrangler, Toyota 4Runner, or other old 4x4 pick-ups. There are the braver ones who prefer to take something else off-road. The more unusual it is, the better.

Volkswagen isn't exactly a go-to brand when it comes to off-roaders. There is the Amarok pick-up, but it's not available in the US. However, there are the dune buggies and lifted camper vans that come up from time to time. But for Instagram user calivwbus, he used a more unique and rarer platform.

Calivwbus' off-road weapon of choice is a 1959 Type 2, and it's no ordinary Bus, either. He turned a rare 23-window model into an off-roader complete with mud tires. The van is far from a garage queen as the owner brings it to muddy tracks, deep sand, and snowy trails. The van's body is weather-worn, but it could be said that most would restore something as rare as this instead of putting it to work.

The van has an interesting backstory as well. It is a barn find, and it sat there for over 30 years before the new owner brought it home. There were other VW Type 2s alongside the 23-window model, including a 21-window Deluxe version. The van was recovered by the current owner way back in 2015. He added about 16,400 miles since April 2021 when he got it running.

Aside from the chunky tires, what are modifications made to this van? As it turns out, it's mostly stock. The extra ground clearance came courtesy of the taller tires, and there is no lift kit installed. The Drive reports that it uses a 1.6-liter flat-four (likely from a later model), and it's good for about 48 horsepower (35 kilowatts). Despite the conservative power output, it's still enough to pull the T2 out of trouble and pull a few skids on snow.