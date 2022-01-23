We won't blame you if you dismiss the Devel Sixteen as mere vaporware. The Defining Extreme Vehicles Car Industry LLC introduced the hypercar concept in 2013, with a development that started as far back as 2008.

But now it's here in production form and testing on public thoroughfares, as announced via a video posted by the Dubai-based automaker. The description says that it was being tested on Italian roads.

Last week, the Sixteen's 1,500-horsepower V8 version was tested on an Italian race track, which you can watch through the embedded video below.

Last year, Devel was testing the Sixteen's V16 version but without the quad turbos. It wasn't clear if the production Sixteen being tested in public was the one powered by a V16 engine. However, we can say that this is the toned-down, road car that makes 3,000 hp. Of note, the track-only version was billed to make 5,007 hp and 3,757 pound-feet (5,094 Newton-meters) of torque. Top speed is claimed at 320 miles per hour (515 kilometers per hour).

In case you missed it, the Devel Sixteen is powered by a pair of heavily reworked LS V8s, courtesy of Steve Morris Engines. The V8 and V16 road cars are both paired to a dual-clutch gearbox, while the track car will use a gearbox used by dragsters.

Devel is quite active on its social media channels to give its probable customers an update about its product. The company's already taking orders but a buyer will have to wait eight months for delivery, and that's after the development stage has been completed.

In case you're interested, ready up your millions as the Sixteen will start at $1.6 million for the V8 version, $1.8 million for the V16 road car, and $2 million for the track-only hypercar.