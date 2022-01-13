The 2023 Honda HR-V debuts later this year, and here are the first official teaser images of the new model. The automaker dubs this the "Year of the Crossover."

These are just drawings of the new HR-V, but it's still possible to draw some conclusions about the styling. The front end is more aggressive than the current model with a more prominent lower fascia, and the black elements in the corners are probably more for looks than actual inlets. The grille in the center of the HR-V's face has an octagonal shape with an S-shaped mesh pattern.

The headlights have a boxier shape than the current HR-V (see comparison below). The lamps are on raised sections of the front end, and the rest of the hood is lower.

At the back, the new HR-V appears to have a steeper rake for the rear pillar that might give the model a sleeker appearance. The new taillights have smoother lines and are less angular than the existing model. A revised bumper moves the reflectors higher and adds a body-color element near the ground.

The HR-V for the North American market is different than the version available in other markets. In a statement from early 2021, Honda said: "This new HR-V will be designed to meet the distinct needs of U.S. customers, and will differ from the Honda Vezel/HR-V that will be introduced in other regions."

With the Fit leaving the lineup in the United States for the 2020 model year, Honda repositioned the HR-V and Civic Hatchback to be the entry points into the brand's lineup. The automaker even decided to boost production of the HR-V. It was a smart decision because there were 137,090 deliveries in 2021, which was a jump of 63.1 percent over 2020.

Honda's teaser offers absolutely no technical details about the new HR-V, and there aren't images of the cabin, either. Given the 2023 model year, expect the latest generation of the crossover in the US to debut within the first half of the year.