After a sedan and a wagon, Porsche will diversify its EV offerings by introducing a crossover with the next-generation Macan coming later in 2022. It looks as though we will have to patiently wait for a coupe since Zuffenhausen has said on numerous occasions an all-electric 911 won't arrive before 2030. The only plausible scenario regarding a two-door model with no combustion engine coming sooner than that is a hypercar to follow the 918 Spyder.

Meanwhile, independent artist 2NCS is a bit more optimistic by envisioning a Taycan Coupe based on the Turbo S flavor for a purely hypothetical 2023 release. It's more than just a quick rendering as he took the time and effort to "shoot" a 90-second video of the imaginary EV, which wouldn't have any rivals since sadly there aren't any electric coupes on sale today.

Considering the vented fenders and beefy aero kit, we would argue the digital design exercise is more along the lines of a GT3 RS with a track-focused character to mirror Porsche's naturally aspirated sports cars. There will come a day when such a performance vehicle will be a reality, but in the meantime, there are other fish to fry. With the Taycan outselling the 718 Boxster/Cayman and Panamera by a ratio of 2 to 1 in the United States and a Macan EV on the way, a coupe doesn't rank high on the list of priorities.

That doesn't stop us from dreaming about the Taycan Turbo S' potent electric motors being installed in a lighter two-door coupe. With the sedan weighing 5,004 pounds (2,270 kilograms), there's potential to shave off bulk and create a high-performance EV to rival the Nevera.

Speaking of which, Porsche has a 45-percent share in the newly founded Bugatti Rimac joint venture as well as a 24-percent share in Rimac directly. You can rest assured something exciting will come out of this collaboration.