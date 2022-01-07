When Ford launched the new Bronco, there was talk that an entire line of Bronco-branded vehicles could eventually happen. We already have the Bronco Sport, but these unofficial renderings from designer Samir Sadikhov move the off-roader in a very different direction.

Vanlife is currently enjoying immense popularity around the world, so why not create an off-road van based on something else that's extremely popular? Sadikhov's take on a Bronco Van is pretty straightforward, starting with the SUV's grille and round headlights at the front. The overhang is very short – as it should be with a proper van – but the face isn't the only Bronco design cue at work here.

 

Look closely at the windows and you'll see the Bronco's slab-sided appearance, especially at the back which looks just like a typical Bronco hardtop. As for the fender flares, they are straight from the Sasquatch package.

Gallery: Ford Bronco Van Renderings By SAMIRS Customs

Ford Bronco Van Rendering By SAMIRS Customs
5 Photos
Ford Bronco Van Rendering By SAMIRS Customs Ford Bronco Van Rendering By SAMIRS Customs Ford Bronco Van Rendering By SAMIRS Customs Ford Bronco Van Rendering By SAMIRS Customs Ford Bronco Van Rendering By SAMIRS Customs

Instead of offering just one or two renderings, the Bronco Van is depicted in numerous settings with a range of colors and wraps. We absolutely love the brown and orange theme that pays homage to the Free Wheelin' package for Broncos in the late 1970s. Other renderings showcase a modern look, and you can't have an overlanding van without a matching trailer ripped from the back half of a Bronco.

One Bronco, Many Ways:

ford bronco f250 custom megabronc Custom Ford F-250 With A Bronco Face Could Give You Nightmares
ford bronco sport outsells escape Ford Bronco Sport Outsells Softer Escape For The First Time

Granted, the ride height and aggressive off-road tires might make it a bit hard to get in, but the chunky rectangle-shaped van with enough ground clearance to pitch a tent underneath just pushes all the right buttons. Of course, with these renderings being unofficial, the only hope of seeing such a beast in real life would be through some wild aftermarket conversion. Still, we can at least dream of a buckin' Bronco van and hey, perhaps this vision could spark some interest with designers in Dearborn.

Source: SAMIRS Customs via Instagram

Christopher Smith
By: Christopher Smith
Got a tip for us? Email: tips@motor1.com