When Ford launched the new Bronco, there was talk that an entire line of Bronco-branded vehicles could eventually happen. We already have the Bronco Sport, but these unofficial renderings from designer Samir Sadikhov move the off-roader in a very different direction.

Vanlife is currently enjoying immense popularity around the world, so why not create an off-road van based on something else that's extremely popular? Sadikhov's take on a Bronco Van is pretty straightforward, starting with the SUV's grille and round headlights at the front. The overhang is very short – as it should be with a proper van – but the face isn't the only Bronco design cue at work here.

Look closely at the windows and you'll see the Bronco's slab-sided appearance, especially at the back which looks just like a typical Bronco hardtop. As for the fender flares, they are straight from the Sasquatch package.

Gallery: Ford Bronco Van Renderings By SAMIRS Customs

5 Photos

Instead of offering just one or two renderings, the Bronco Van is depicted in numerous settings with a range of colors and wraps. We absolutely love the brown and orange theme that pays homage to the Free Wheelin' package for Broncos in the late 1970s. Other renderings showcase a modern look, and you can't have an overlanding van without a matching trailer ripped from the back half of a Bronco.

Granted, the ride height and aggressive off-road tires might make it a bit hard to get in, but the chunky rectangle-shaped van with enough ground clearance to pitch a tent underneath just pushes all the right buttons. Of course, with these renderings being unofficial, the only hope of seeing such a beast in real life would be through some wild aftermarket conversion. Still, we can at least dream of a buckin' Bronco van and hey, perhaps this vision could spark some interest with designers in Dearborn.