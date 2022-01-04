The BMW iX is already a powerful and poised electric crossover, with one of the poshest interiors anywhere outside of Rolls-Royce. And personally, it’s my favorite car of 2021. Now BMW is upping the ante with the debut of its first M-branded electric crossover – this is the 2023 BMW iX M60.

The iX M60 uses two electric motors and a 111.5-kilowatt-hour battery pack for a combined output of up to 610 horsepower (449 kilowatts) and 811 pound-feet (1,100 newton-meters) over short bursts when Sport mode and launch control are both active. In the Normal driving mode, the iX M60 loses some power but still offers a robust 532 hp (391 kW) and 749 lb-ft (1,015 nm).

Those figures represent an improvement of 16 hp and 185 lb-ft over the xDrive50 model (the base trim in the US), or up to 94 hp and 247 lb-ft with Sport mode and Launch Control active. With that, the iX M60 is able to sprint to 60 miles per hour (98 kilometers per hour) in just 3.6 seconds, with an electronically limited top speed of up to 155 mph (250 km/h).

To improve handling, the iX M60 employs a standard adaptive air suspension with electronically controlled shock absorbers and rear-wheel steering. Those features are optional on the xDrive50 model as part of the Sport package. Also standard are larger M Performance brakes, finished in a handsome blue paint with M logos.

The iX M60 covers an EPA-estimated 280 miles (450 kilometers) on a single charge with the base 21-inch wheels equipped, compared to the 300-plus–mile (483 km) estimate for the base xDrive50 model. But with a maximum charging rate of 250 kilowatts, it takes iX M60 just 36 minutes to recoup to 80 percent on a DC fast charging station.

Horsepower Torque 0-60 Capacity Range iX xDrive40 322 465 6.1 Seconds 76.6-kWh 300 Miles (est.) iX xDrive50 516 564 4.6 Seconds 111.5-kWh 300 Miles (est.) iX M60 610 811 3.6 Seconds 111.5-kWh 280 Miles

The visual differences between the xDrive50 model and the M60 are subtle. Individual Titanium Bronze accents dot the exterior, with M logos finished in a new High Gloss Black and Titanium Bronze finish on the rear. Buyers can opt for new 22-inch aerodynamic wheels with a matching Titanium Bronze design, but 21-inch shoes are the standard setup. And there are seven exterior color options: Alpine White, Dark Graphite, Phytonic Blue, Blue Ridge Mountain, Storm Bay, Oxide Grey, and Aventurin Red.

Minor changes make their way to the cabin, with the iX M60 adopting the same BMW Live Cockpit as the standard iX. That setup includes a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch central touchscreen. Nearly all of the same high-end features carry over, as well, with brushed aluminum accents and crystal fixtures, like the shift knob and iDrive controller, lining the cabin, with the choice of SensaTec faux leather or real perforated cowhide. The seats come in five different color choices: Oyster, Mocha, Black, Amido, and Castanea Chestnut.

Other standard features include active safety equipment like adaptive cruise control, automatic high-beam assist, a 360-degree parking camera, and Parking Assistant Plus, which automatically parks your car with minimal interference from the driver. Plus you also get things like wireless phone charging, a 5G wi-fi hotspot, and a Bowers And Wilkins premium sound system.

The 2023 BMW iX M60 arrives in the US in June, and will start at $106,095 including $995 destination and handling fees. By comparison, the base xDrive50 model starts at $84,195 in the US (including $995 in destination fees).