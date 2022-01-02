For around $70,000, there's a myriad of vehicle choices in the market. But if you want a quick car, you can either get a Chevy Corvette C8, the nameplate's first mid-engine iteration, or you can buy a practical, four-door electric SUV in the form of the Mustang Mach-E.

Tough choice? Edmunds may have a comparison that could help you decide. Meeting in a drag race is the GT Performance version of the electrified and raised Ford Mustang and an optioned-out version of the Corvette.

The Chevy may be pricier as tested, but we'd be remiss not to mention that you'd get almost the same performance from the coupe within the $60,000 price range.

That said, the Mustang Mach-E GT Performance is powered by two electric motors. The powertrain setup sends 480 horsepower (358 kilowatts) and 634 pound-feet (860 Newton-meters) of instantaneous torque, sent to the wheels via a single-speed drivetrain.

On the other hand, the Corvette C8 does make more power from its 6.2-liter V8 engine at 495 hp (369 kW) but a bit down on torque at 470 lb-ft (637 Nm). Sent to the rear wheels via an 8-speed automatic, the Chevy can dart to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in under three seconds.

There's a bit of clincher here, though. As an electric SUV, the Mach-E GT Performance weighs 4,997 lbs (2,227 kgs), which is heavier than the 3,649-lb (1,655-kg) coupe. That difference is significant, especially in a straight-line race.

That said, which do you think won in this drag race? The video atop this page should give you a definitive answer, though we can agree with the presenters that it wasn't a blowout.

