For around $70,000, there's a myriad of vehicle choices in the market. But if you want a quick car, you can either get a Chevy Corvette C8, the nameplate's first mid-engine iteration, or you can buy a practical, four-door electric SUV in the form of the Mustang Mach-E.

Tough choice? Edmunds may have a comparison that could help you decide. Meeting in a drag race is the GT Performance version of the electrified and raised Ford Mustang and an optioned-out version of the Corvette.

Gallery: 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition

46 Photos

The Chevy may be pricier as tested, but we'd be remiss not to mention that you'd get almost the same performance from the coupe within the $60,000 price range.

That said, the Mustang Mach-E GT Performance is powered by two electric motors. The powertrain setup sends 480 horsepower (358 kilowatts) and 634 pound-feet (860 Newton-meters) of instantaneous torque, sent to the wheels via a single-speed drivetrain.

On the other hand, the Corvette C8 does make more power from its 6.2-liter V8 engine at 495 hp (369 kW) but a bit down on torque at 470 lb-ft (637 Nm). Sent to the rear wheels via an 8-speed automatic, the Chevy can dart to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in under three seconds.

There's a bit of clincher here, though. As an electric SUV, the Mach-E GT Performance weighs 4,997 lbs (2,227 kgs), which is heavier than the 3,649-lb (1,655-kg) coupe. That difference is significant, especially in a straight-line race.

That said, which do you think won in this drag race? The video atop this page should give you a definitive answer, though we can agree with the presenters that it wasn't a blowout.