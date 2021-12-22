Pour one out for the Aston Martin Vantage as we know it. Soon it and the larger DB11 will transition to battery power as part of the brand's push for an electrified lineup. But before the gas engine goes away for good, Aston promised a limited run of V12-powered Vantage coupes for one last hurrah – and this new teaser clip provides an idea as to what that final edition will sound like.

Aston published this video (below) to its Instagram page with the caption, "do not go gentle into that good night," and the phrase "never leave quietly" embedded at the end of the video. We even get a better look at the backside of the new Vantage, which will have a very prominent rear wing. Turn up the volume and click the embed below to hear that V12 yourself:

Rumors say the V12 Vantage will use the same "RS" moniker it did in 2008, with the Porsche 911 Turbo S being the British sports car's main competition. Besides the obvious rear wing, expect the Aston to feature a number of visual upgrades to go with that upgraded power, as spy photos of the V12 Vantage prototype racing around the Nurburgring have shown.

Assuming the Vantage RS uses the same engine as in the V12-powered Speedster – and reports seem to indicate that it will – underhood should be a twin-turbocharged 5.2-liter unit. In the Speedster, that V12 produces a hearty 690 horsepower (515 kilowatts) and 555 pound-feet (753 newton-meters), propelling the open-top sports car to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in just 3.4 seconds.

Gallery: Aston Martin Vantage RS V12 Spy Photos

33 Photos

The Aston Martin V12 Vantage (RS) will debut early next year before going on sale in very limited numbers. Due to its limited availability and engine upgrade, a pretty significant price hike over the current V8 model, which starts at $139,000 for the 2022 model year.