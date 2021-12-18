The Aston Martin DBX is the British marque's very first SUV. It also happens to be the first Aston to be made in the automaker's new facility in St. Athan, Wales in the UK. Powered by Mercedes-AMG's M177 4.0-liter V8, the crossover comes with a lot of oomph to go with that posh cabin.

But can the luxurious DBX keep up with another AMG-powered SUV? We're talking about the Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S, which happens to be powered by the very same engine but tuned differently. To answer our question, here's a drag race between the two SUVs, courtesy of Car Magazine.

Gallery: 2021 Aston Martin DBX First Drive

37 Photos

How different is the tune between the Aston Martin DBX and the Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S? Let's crunch the numbers first.

The M177 V8 in the DBX is twin-turbocharged, capable of producing up to 542 horsepower (405 kilowatts) and 516 pound-feet (700 Newton-meters) of torque. These figures are sent to all four wheels via a 9-speed automatic gearbox. That said, this Aston SUV can sprint to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 4.5 seconds and can continue up to 181 mph (292 km/h).

The DBX tips the scales at 4,949 pounds (2,245 kilograms).

On the other hand, the AMG GLE 63 S's M177 V8 is tuned to churn out up to 603 hp (450 kW) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of twists, also sending power to all four corners via a 9-speed gearbox. With EQ Boost involved, the GLE 63 S can reach the centenary quicker at 3.8 seconds and has a top speed of 174 mph (280 km/h). Worse, the AMG GLE 63 S is a bit lighter than the DBX by around 200 pounds.

The numbers aren't looking good for the DBX but can it beat the AMG GLE 63 S in a real-world straight-line race? Watch the video atop this page to find out.