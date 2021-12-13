In the United States you can get a new pickup truck in nearly any configuration you desire. Nearly is the operative word here, as you can't go out and buy a single-cab truck with monster tires and a folding hard top. Admittedly that's a bit outlandish, but Chevrolet has indeed pulled a certain configuration from its Silverado lineup for 2022.

Specifically, it relates to the rugged Custom Trail Boss trim level. In 2021 you could have the truck in either a Double Cab or larger Crew Cab setup. For 2022, a Double Cab Custom Trail Boss is no longer an option in Chevrolet's online configurator. With single-cab Silverados reserved for base WT models, the only configuration offered for the 2022 Custom Trail Boss is a full-fledged Crew Cab with either the short or standard bed. Just to be sure of the change, we've contacted Chevrolet for confirmation and we'll plug in an update if we get a response.

That's not to say the Double Cab truck is gone completely. The smaller cab-and-a-half is offered in WT, Custom, LT, and RST guise, but clearly, the crew cab models are a priority in the lineup. It's available in every trim Chevrolet offers, including the range-topping High Country trucks. For 2022, the Custom Trail Boss starts at $46,895, and that figure includes a $1,695 destination fee. Of course, four-wheel drive is standard issue on the Traill Boss, as it's decidedly aimed at off-road action.

It's not clear why Chevrolet axed the Double Cab Trail Boss for 2022, though production delays relating to both COVID-19 and semiconductor shortages could be related. We've already seen some options removed from GM vehicles due to chip shortages, but sales could also be an issue. Chevrolet doesn't provide sales breakdowns per configuration so we don't know how well the Double Cab models are selling. But with pickup trucks essentially replacing sedans as the quintessential family vehicle in the US, sizable interiors are certainly in demand.