A few months ago, Rolls-Royce teased its first-ever production electric vehicle. The Spectre will be launched in the fourth quarter of 2023 and is expected to effectively replace the Wraith in the British firm’s lineup. Not much is known about the silent Rolls for now, but a new report indicates it may use the most powerful electric powertrain developed by BMW Group.

Autocar has a lengthy article about the company’s first electric vehicle, which won’t be based on an existing platform by BMW. Instead, Rolls-Royce will use a bespoke architecture, though it doesn’t have its own electric powertrain. Developing one from scratch would require tons of money and a lot of time, and Autocar reports the Spectre could use the drivetrain that is currently under development for the BMW iX M60.

According to early reports, this new dual-motor setup will give the iX approximately 600 horsepower reaching all four wheels. This should be enough power for the large and heavy SUV to sprint from a standstill to 62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) in about 4.0 seconds. Such numbers seem like a good replacement for Rolls-Royce’s legendary V12.

The automaker is not ready to reveal more details - officially or through interviews - and all we know for now is that the Spectre will undergo a comprehensive testing program. It will cover around 1.55 million miles, representing what the manufacturer says is the use of a Rolls for 400 years. The model will be handbuilt at Goodwood on the same lines as the current range of Rolls-Royce models.

The Spectre will be the first major step in the brand’s strategy to go all-electric by 2030. Just like a few other brands, including Acura, Rolls-Royce will skip the hybrid phase as a bridge technology and will instead focus entirely on the development of EV models. The V12 engine, meanwhile, will live for “a long time,” Rolls CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös recently said.