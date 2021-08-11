The Ferrari 296 GTB is the marquee's latest supercar, though it's a bridge that connects the brand's past with its future. The supercar is a plug-in hybrid, Ferrari pairing a V6 engine with an electric motor. It debuted back in June, but a new "spy" video allows us to hear how the supercar sounds. Not only do we get to hear its combustion engine, but we also get to hear it in its electric-only mode.

The sounds aren't surprising. The whine of the electric motor is clearly audible as the partially camouflaged Ferrari cruises by the camera the first time. It's a bit like the SF90 Stradale, which isn't surprising. Things are a bit more exciting the second time when it passes by with the V6 engine rumbling, which sounds as potent and ferocious as any Ferrari exhaust note. Combined, the two power systems produce a whopping 818 horsepower (610 kilowatts) and 740 pound-feet (546 Newton-meters) of torque.

Gallery: Ferrari 296 GTB

18 Photos

Ferrari achieves those numbers thanks to the 164-hp (122-kW) rear e-motor and the twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 next to it. The powertrain propels the supercar to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 2.9 seconds and 124 mph (200 kph) in 7.3 seconds. A 7.45-kilowatt-hour battery hides under the floor, which provides up to 16 miles (25 km) of all-electric range. Power routes to the rear wheels through an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox already offered in the SF90 Stradale, Roma, and Portofino M.

We'd like to hear the 296 GTB under heavy acceleration to really appreciate what it sounds like, though the low rumble of the V6 did sound promising. It replaces the F8 Tributo in the company's lineup and previews what to expect as the company prepares to launch the Purosangue SUV sometime next year. It's expected to pack a hybrid-assisted V6 just like the 298 GTB, so it should sound nearly identical.