That didn't take long. The Mercedes-AMG A35 leaves the brand's lineup in the United States for the 2022 model year. It only joined the American range for 2020. Before its cancellation for this market, the moderately speedy four-door was the least expensive AMG vehicle available in the country.

"The A35 will not be offered in the US market for MY22," Mercedes-Benz spokesperson Ashley Gillam told Car Buzz. The automaker didn't give a reason for trimming this model from the A-Class lineup. Mercedes already removed the A35 from its online configurator.

The A35 uses a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder making 302 horsepower (225 kilowatts) and 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters) of torque. A seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox routes the power to an all-wheel-drive system. The estimated time to accelerate to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) is 4.6 seconds.

There's still a four-door, compact vehicle with this powertrain available in Mercedes' American lineup, and that model is the CLA 35. While the automaker isn't saying anything about it, the similarity of these two products might be part of the reason for removing the A35 from this market. As a step up the range, the CLA 45 offers 382 hp (285 kW).

The lesser variants of the A-Class Sedan are still available in the US. The base model is the A 220 that uses a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder making 188 hp (140 kW) and 221 lb-ft (300 Nm). A seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox sends the power to the front wheels. The A 220 4Matic is the same vehicle except with all-wheel drive.

In Europe, spy shots show Mercedes developing a refreshed A35 hatchback. Although, these changes are also likely coming to the sedan for that region. The vehicle receives a redesigned front bumper, tweaked grille, and revised headlights. Camouflage in the cabin hints at the possibility of a larger infotainment system.