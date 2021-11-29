The Acura TLX Type S is one of the newest entries into the performance sedan segment. Sure, it may not be in the same league as the BMW M3, for example, but it’s a potent and good-looking vehicle for fast dads. Can it compete against what could now be considered a forgotten sports sedan? Let’s find out.

The car in question is the Infiniti Q50 Red Sport, a car that we last reviewed in 2017 and discovered it’s a proper sporty sedan, but the awful infotainment system and feedback-less steer-by-wire tech ruin the overall experience. That doesn’t matter in this case as we are going to witness just a pure drag race between the two cars.

Gallery: 2021 Acura TLX Type S: First Drive

73 Photos

The Q50 Red Sport features a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 engine under the hood, good for 400 horsepower (294 kilowatts) and 350 pound-feet (474 Newton-meters) of torque. The power reaches all four wheels through a seven-speed automatic gearbox. The sedan has a curb weight of 3,998 pounds (1,813 kilograms) and sprints from a standstill to 60 miles per hour (0-96 kilometers per hour) in 4.5 seconds.

Against it, the Acura TLX Type S puts to use a 3.0-liter twin-turbo with an output of 355 hp (261 kW) and 354 lb-ft (480 Nm) of torque. Again, the power is sent to both wheels but in contrast, the TLX uses a 10-speed automatic. It’s the heavier of the two at 4,179 lbs (1,895 kg) and the 0-60 mph (0-96 kph) acceleration takes 5.1 seconds, at least on paper. So, which one will take the crown here?

The video here offers a series of drag races between the two cars in different driving modes. Interestingly, all races have the same winner and when looking at the numbers, this shouldn’t really come as a surprise. The newer model doesn’t always have to be quicker, right?