The Infiniti Q50 is no more. The brand's final sedan has officially been discontinued for 2025 after more than a decade on sale.

An Infiniti spokesperson confirmed the news of the Q50's demise to The Autopian on Tuesday, saying 2024 was the car's final model year. The absence of the Q50 for 2025 means Infiniti has just four vehicles in its lineup, all crossovers or SUVs.

Revealed at the North American International Auto Show, the Q50 first went on sale in 2013 for the 2014 model year, replacing the G37 sedan. It made waves thanks to its controversial steer-by-wire system, which was met with mostly negative reviews.

Constant revisions to the system over years of tinkering from the manufacturer and the addition of a performance-oriented, 400-horsepower Red Sport 400 trim improved things, but the Q50 could never capture the same market share as something like the BMW 3 Series, selling just under 47,000 units in its most popular year on sale.

An Infiniti spokesperson sent the following statement to Motor1 when reached for comment on the Q50's demise.

"Acting on our commitment to transform our vehicle line with four new products beginning with the all-new 2025 QX80, the INFINITI Q50 sedan will not be available in the United States and Canada after the 2024 model year. The Q50 has an incredible fan base as a formidable sports sedan, while remaining one of our most popular vehicles since its introduction in 2013. The Q50’s spirit will certainly live on in our first EV, a sports sedan previewed by the Vision Qe concept which made its debut last October."

The Q50's discontinuation comes just two years following the death of its two-door coupe sibling, the Q60. Killed off in 2022, the Q60 offered similar looks and powertrain options, in a sleeker, sportier package. It exited North America so that Infiniti could "focus on the most popular luxury automotive segments such as crossovers and SUVs," according to the brand.

Considering its 2025 lineup, that sentiment clearly hasn't changed. Rest in peace Q50, we'll miss you dearly.