With the TLX Type S, Acura finally has a performance sedan again, and we have to admit it’s a very potent and likable machine. With a 3.0-liter twin-turbo gas engine, it’s way more powerful than its predecessor, and logically, it’s significantly faster than the models with 2.0 engine. But how much faster exactly?

It turns out Sam CarLegion on YouTube has all the answers to our questions. The team gathered an Acura TLX Type S and a Honda Accord with a 2.0-liter turbo engine. The folks running the channel raced the two cars from a standstill, in different modes, and from a rolling start. Let’s discuss some of the results.

Unsurprisingly, when both cars are in automatic mode of the transmissions and in sport mode, the Acura takes a very comfortable win. Second run, both cars are with deactivated traction control and the outcome is identical. The third run is not with a standing start and, interestingly, the gap between the two cars is smaller.

Those results shouldn’t come as a surprise, though. The TLX Type S has a 3.0-liter twin-turbo unit under the hood with an output of 355 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque. Against it, the Accord puts to use a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four generating 252 hp and 273 lb-ft of twist. Both cars use the same 10-speed automatic gearbox, but the Acura channels the power to all four wheels versus the Honda’s FWD layout.

The Acura is undoubtedly the faster car here, and it’s also probably a better-looking one, especially with that aftermarket spoiler on the Accord. There’s no surprise the TLX Type S costs at least $52,300 versus about $33,000 for the Accord 2.0T.