This year’s SEMA show hosted the debuts of several factory-modified Ford Broncos and Bronco Sports, but not a single of them had a lowered suspension. After all, riding low doesn’t really correspond with the nature of the two models, but two companies managed to give the new Bronco a cool slammed look without harming its off-road capabilities.

Vossen Wheels partnered with suspension specialists at AccuAir to develop a Bronco with an adaptive air suspension. The result is what could be the world’s first lowered new Bronco which still fits 35-inch tires beneath the overland-ready fenders even when the suspension is aired out. Fully aired up, the suspension acts as a three-inch lift kit for the off-roader for better performance on any trail or terrain.

Gallery: Ford Bronco with AccuAir suspension

54 Photos

Vossen provided the 20x9.5-inch multi-spoke Vossen Hybrid Forged HF6-3 wheels finished in Anthracite. They are wrapped in Toyo Open Country MT tires, which are actually the factory spec tires for this particular Bronco. The SUV is finished in Area 51 blue color and everything else besides the upgraded suspension setup and the wheels is bone stock.

The adjustable air suspension integrates with the factory Bilstein shocks and maintains the G.O.A.T. mode, along with all other factory off-road functions of the Bronco 6G. The entire system can be controlled through either a wired stainless steel touchpad or a Bluetooth-connected mobile application. The driver can change the settings from slammed to lifted in just a matter of seconds.

AccuAir says the suspension upgrade kit will be available from the spring of 2022, while Vossen already has the wheels it has provided for the project on sale. The HF6-3 series is available in 20-, 22-, and 24-inch diameters in five standard and nine custom finishes. Prices start at $749 per wheel.