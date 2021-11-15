BMW’s S55B30 engine – the twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter that propels several of its powerful M cars – can receive a substantial upgrade from Infinitas. The tuner worked with ASA Kompressor to develop a unique supercharger system that works in tandem with the engine’s stock twin-turbocharged setup, significantly upping the engine’s output. The TopSpeedGermany YouTube channel has an Infinitas-tuned M4 to test on the German Autobahn that shows off the improvements.

The tuned engine, in its lowest, entry-level configuration – SK1 – produces 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts) and 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-meters) of torque. Infinitas puts the supercharger upstream from the turbocharger, which allows the supercharger to pre-compress the intake air before it enters the supercharger, creating a higher boost pressure and, subsequently, more power. The kit includes a sports air filter, a die-cast aluminum charger air cooler, large-volume cast aluminum tubes, and other goodies.

The video shows the tuned M4 easily hitting just over 300 kilometers per hour (186 miles per hour). Part of the SK1 upgrade includes a new engine calibration that also increases the car’s top speed. The supercharger gives the M4 a unique sound with its uncommon supercharger/turbocharger pairing.

The new setup reduces turbo lag and improves the car’s throttle response, according to Infinitas, which is developing more powerful upgrade kits, ranging from 700 hp (521 kW) and 663 lb-ft (900 Nm) to 1,000 hp (745 kW) and 811 lb-ft (1,100 Nm) of torque. Specific upgrade packs will include reinforced engine components to handle the added power better.

The SK1 upgrade is available for €6,998 ($7,968 at current exchange rates), with installation costing another €2,112 ($2,450). That’s a lot of coin for more power, but it comes in a compelling package that can fit the F8x M3, the M4, and the F87 M2 Competition and M2 CS. The donor BMW is not included, obviously.