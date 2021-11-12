GM Defense oversees General Motors’ military products, and the division will be looking to turn the GMC Hummer EV into an electric light reconnaissance vehicle (eLRV) in 2022. No, the company won’t be tacking on a machine gun turret or adding armor plating. Instead, GM Defense will use aspects of the GMC Hummer in its military vehicle, according to a new CNBC report.

GM Defense will rely on using components from the new GMC model. Those aspects could include the truck’s frame, its electric motors, and GM’s Ultium batteries. However, GM Defense will design it to meet the military’s specifications, and it will not look like the Hummer EV you will be able to start buying later this year. According to the report, GM will begin assembling prototypes for the military’s eLRV program sometime next year, though the government project is still in its infancy.

CNBC says that the military likely won’t make a decision about the program and which two companies will manufacture the vehicle until the middle of the decade. The military began looking into an eLRV earlier this year to set detailed specifications for the prototypes. The US military is eager to discover what EVs could do to assist in operations. Their quietness could have tons of benefits, though EVs do present new hurdles, too.

GM Defense’s foray back into the fight for another government contract comes after the division won one last year to build the US Army’s new Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV). It shows what could happen to the Hummer as the ISV is based on the 2020 Chevy Colorado ZR2 with extensive modifications – its appearance has little in common with the consumer pickup. However, as much as 90 percent of its parts are off-the-shelf. The ISV isn’t electric, sporting a 2.8-liter turbodiesel instead, though GM did build an all-electric ISV concept.