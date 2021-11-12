Toyota has been focusing on producing performance cars, and it looks like the company isn’t slowing down yet. A new report from CarSensor rounds up the latest rumors about the company’s plans, and there are a few compelling tidbits about the Supra and the GR Corolla. If true, Toyota has some bold models in development that we can’t wait to become a reality.

According to the report, the Supra will get a manual gearbox starting next year. The Supra shares its platform with the BMW Z5, which offers the manual, though its arrival on the Supra would be considered unsurprising and welcomed. The report also notes that Toyota will debut the GMRN Supra in 2023, though it will have a limited production run. Previous rumors suggested as few as 200 units. The GRMN Supra will also sport BMW’s S58 turbo 3.0-liter engine that could produce around 500 hp (372 kW).

Gallery: 2022 Toyota Supra A91 Carbon Fiber Edition

10 Photos

The publication also reports that the turbocharged 1.6-liter three-cylinder from the GRMN Yaris will find its way into the long-rumored GR Corolla. The engine will allegedly make 295 hp (219 kW), a bit more than the 257 hp (192 kW) it makes in the smaller model. The GR Corolla is destined for North America, competing against the Honda Civic Type R and the Subaru WRX STI. New examples are expected to debut sometime next year, though they’ll compete with the GR Corolla for attention, which will also break cover. Expect to see it sometime next summer.

Rumors for both the Supra and GR Corolla date back to well over a year now, though the coronavirus pandemic has upended many plans. This has forced automakers to move things around and rescheduled debuts. However, it does sound like we are getting close to discovering if these rumors are true. Stay tuned.