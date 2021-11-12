Happy birthday, Toyota RAV4. The brand's best-selling crossover is celebrating 25 years in the US with the arrival of the 2022 model. To honor the occasion, Toyota is introducing a few minor upgrades to the range, like fresh paint and wheel options, plus a totally new hybrid trim level.

Joining the RAV4 lineup for 2022 is the SE Hybrid. This trim is a step down from the XSE price-wise and offers similar sporty elements, but it lacks some of the creature comforts available on that model. The SE Hybrid gets standard monotone paint, fabric-trimmed seats, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen that works alongside six speakers.

The SE Hybrid comes with two available packages: Weather and Convenience. The Weather package adds a heated steering wheel, heated front seats, and rain-sensing wipers, while the Convenience package adds a moonroof, a power-adjustable liftgate, and a larger 9.0-inch touchscreen.

One of the new features available across a few trim levels is Cavalry Blue paint, borrowed from the Tacoma pickup and Camry TRD, among a few others. The new hue is available as an option on XSE, TRD Off-Road, and SE Hybrid models. The LE Hybrid, XLE, XLE Hybrid, and Adventure trims, meanwhile, get new wheel color options – most likely black or satin silver – while the XLE Premium Hybrid and Limited Hybrid both offer an entirely new wheel design.

Gallery: 2022 Toyota RAV4

51 Photos

The XLE and all models above it now sport fresh headlights with LED fog lamps available on the XLE Premium, Limited, Adventure, and TRD Off-Road. The XSE Hybrid stands out from the pack with vertical LED fog lights similar to what you’ll find on the XSE Prime.

A few of those tweaks carry over to the cabin; a locking glove box and LED interior lighting are now standard on all trims, XLE and above get illuminated interior switches, and the Limited model now has eight-way power-adjustable front seats. One thing we don't know yet is the cost of all these new trims and features. Toyota says it will announce official pricing in mid-December.